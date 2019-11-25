× UDOT: ‘Plan ahead’ for Thanksgiving travel

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead for heavy traffic and wintry weather conditions ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

“Holiday traffic is expected to be heaviest on I-15 Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., so leave early in the day or late in the evening to help reduce delays. The weather on Wednesday is expected to include high storm activity, which could impact these estimates. On Sunday after Thanksgiving, delays will be heaviest from 3 to 7 p.m.,” a news release from UDOT said.

UDOT offered the following tips for being prepared to travel safely during winter conditions:

Check your tires for proper tread

Make sure your battery has sufficient charge and cranking power

Test your lights — headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn signals

Pack a winter emergency kit with blankets, jumper cables, food and water, and a cell phone charger

Get a brush/scraper and keep your windows clean

Visit udottraffic.utah.gov for details on traffic conditions.