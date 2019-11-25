× Two people found dead in Tooele apartment; man was found in chest freezer, police say

TOOELE, Utah — Tooele Police made a shocking discovery while performing a welfare check Friday.

A Tooele PD representative said police had been dispatched to conduct a welfare check for a 75-year-old woman who lived at Remington Park Apartments, 495 W Utah Ave.

Police found the woman dead on her bed “with no apparent trauma,” according to a news release from Tooele Police. The woman has been identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers of Tooele.

A detective who investigated the scene found the body of an unidentified man in a chest freezer.

Police contacted officials with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and State Crime Lab, who also came to the scene. Both bodies were then taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The results of toxicology testing and the Medical Examiner’s final report are still pending. The man’s body, which was fully intact, is believed to have been in the freezer for between 1.5 and 11 years.

