St. Louis police present each student at St. Louis elementary school with new bike, helmet

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Students at a St. Louis elementary school got a big surprise Monday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police arrived at Peabody Elementary with more than 100 new bikes and helmets; one for every student.

Officers teamed up with Biking 4 Books and the R Whittington Foundation to make the donation happen.

Biking 4 Books hosts and annual ride to raise funds for textbooks for St. Louis public schools.

