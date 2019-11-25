St. Louis police present each student at St. Louis elementary school with new bike, helmet

Posted 10:26 pm, November 25, 2019, by

Every student at Peabody Elementary received a new bike and helmet from the SLMPD and other organizations Monday. Source: KMOV

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Students at a St. Louis elementary school got a big surprise Monday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police arrived at Peabody Elementary with more than 100 new bikes and helmets; one for every student.

Officers teamed up with Biking 4 Books and the R Whittington Foundation to make the donation happen.

Biking 4 Books hosts and annual ride to raise funds for textbooks for St. Louis public schools.

You can donate to the cause online.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.