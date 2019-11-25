Rich’s Picks: Live music brought to you by Live Nation

In Rich's Picks, you have a lot of live music to choose from, brought to you by Live Nation.
At Vivint Smart Home Arena:
12/6 Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker
12/20 The Piano Guys: A Christmas Together Tour
12/27 Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes
1/31/2020 Miranda Lambert: Wild Card Tour
2/23 TobyMac: Hits Deep Tour
2/27 Blake Shelton: Friends and Heros 2020
3/26 Celine Dion: Courage World Tour
Also in 2020: Cher, Michael Buble and Alan Jackson.
Also, the first-ever all-access immersive journey into the world of Gorillaz and its extended family, featuring never-seen footage, where the virtual meets the real. Tragalgar Releasing Prsents: "Gorillaz: Reject False Icons" in theaters worldwide for one night only, Monday December 16. Tickets go on sale November 27 at: rejectfalseicons.com.
"Rumours of Fleetwood Mac", a highly polished tribute band is playing at the Maverik Center. But that's not all happening at Maverik Center:
1/11 Best of Utah NCAA Gymnastics
2/1 Days of '47 Lewis Feild Bulls & Broncs
2/7 & 8 All tar Monster Truck Tour
2/21 Trevor Noah
2/28 & 29 "AMA Kicker Arenacross
3/26 Zac Brown Band
4/14 Lauren Daigle
4/26 Jeff Dunham
4/28 Sturgill Simpson