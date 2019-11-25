Rich’s Picks: Live music brought to you by Live Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Rich's Picks, you have a lot of live music to choose from, brought to you by Live Nation.

At Vivint Smart Home Arena:

12/6 Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker

12/20 The Piano Guys: A Christmas Together Tour

12/27 Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes

1/31/2020 Miranda Lambert: Wild Card Tour

2/23 TobyMac: Hits Deep Tour

2/27 Blake Shelton: Friends and Heros 2020

3/26 Celine Dion: Courage World Tour

Also in 2020: Cher, Michael Buble and Alan Jackson.

Also, the first-ever all-access immersive journey into the world of Gorillaz and its extended family, featuring never-seen footage, where the virtual meets the real. Tragalgar Releasing Prsents: "Gorillaz: Reject False Icons" in theaters worldwide for one night only, Monday December 16. Tickets go on sale November 27 at: rejectfalseicons.com.

"Rumours of Fleetwood Mac", a highly polished tribute band is playing at the Maverik Center. But that's not all happening at Maverik Center:

1/11 Best of Utah NCAA Gymnastics

2/1 Days of '47 Lewis Feild Bulls & Broncs

2/7 & 8 All tar Monster Truck Tour

2/21 Trevor Noah

2/28 & 29 "AMA Kicker Arenacross

3/26 Zac Brown Band

4/14 Lauren Daigle

4/26 Jeff Dunham

4/28 Sturgill Simpson