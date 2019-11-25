Our Teacher of the Month has been inspiring students for 30+ years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SaraJo Martin has been teaching for more than 30 years. She's described as kind, compassionate and dedicated!

She retired after teaching 30 years in one district, but later returned to the classroom at Foothills Elementary in Riverton.

Even a diagnoses of breast cancer in 2017 didn't keep her away. Ms. Martin was courageous and continued to teach during her treatments. She would teach her morning kindergarten class and then go to the hospital for treatments during lunch. She would then go back to Foothills and teach her afternoon class.

In June of 2018 she was given the "all clear" and declared free of cancer.

Ms. Martin is the 'Teacher of the Month', brought to you by Cyprus Credit Union and Fox 13.

