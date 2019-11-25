It’s easy to find out if you’re a good candidate for the latest E.D. treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wasatch Medical Clinic offers Acoustic Wave Technology to treat erectile dysfunction in men.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical, joined us with how the new technology works. He says it treats the root cause of the problem, which is blood flow. Rinehart says, "It widens blood vessels, increasing the amount of blood released into the penis during arousal".

It's more effective than medication, according to Rinehart, and he says it doesn't have some of the possible harmful side effects either.

If you call 801-901-8000 now, you can get a free doctor exam and ultrasound (worth $300+).

Find out more by visiting wasatchmedicalclinic.com.