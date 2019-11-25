Gold is the color for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gold is the color of being present, in the moment and supportive. So isn't it fascinating when we associate gold with autumn and the holidays? Because isn't that what you truly want -- to be present?

Well, Julie Yearsley from My Social Core, says allowing gold in, will help us do just that this holiday season.

Julie joined us to show how you can incorporate gold into your wardrobe and home decor. She says, "if you are feeling the chaos of the holidays or unbalanced and maybe just a little overwhelmed, make sure you are including gold in your day - maybe it's a favorite bracelet or festive holiday decor. Or maybe it's a sweater or makeup or en your favorite chocolate!"

You can find more at: mysocialcore.com.