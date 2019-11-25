First of two snow storms this week begins to wind down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The first snow storm of the week is slowly winding down Monday night in some areas of Utah, although some areas may see a bit more overnight.

Heavy snowfall is expected to stay in the mountains with just about one inch of accumulation is expected overnight on the valley floors, while the eastern benches could see 3-5 inches. However, the lake effect from the Great Salt Lake could increase snow in the Salt Lake Valley.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers have already investigated 147 crashes statewide as of 5 p.m.

"As you are driving the state's roadways, be mindful of slick/icy spots now that the temperature is dropping. Slow down and give yourself the time necessary to react appropriately," UHP advised.

Tuesday is expected to see a lull in the storm.

Wednesday morning will bring even heavier snow as a second storm rolls in, so it is recommended to travel to Thanksgiving destinations on Tuesday instead if possible.