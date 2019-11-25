200+ crashes, 2 UHP troopers hit during Monday’s winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol responded to more than 200 crashes during a winter storm that brought significant snow to the valley floor for the first time this season.

During a ride-along inside a trooper vehicle, a FOX13 crew witnessed several accidents caused by drivers following too closely or failing to lower their speed.

With a long winter just getting underway, UHP is reminding drivers to slow down, give themselves enough distance to stop and make sure their tires are not bald when driving in wintry conditions.

They also say it’s important to use even more caution when first responders are helping others on the side of the road.

“Definitely slow down,” said Trooper Riley Rugg, who allowed FOX13 to ride in his vehicle. “They should already be slowing down in this weather, but if they can slow down and just give us a lane. Move over, give us some room so there is some room for error in case they hit a patch of ice or something.”

UHP reported two trooper vehicles were hit while responding to accidents. One of those was Trooper Rugg. UHP says both troopers were not injured.