Two injured in semi rollover near Wanship; westbound I-80 closed

WANSHIP, Utah — A semitrailer rolled on Interstate 80 Sunday night, injuring two people.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the truck rolled near Wanship, closing the westbound lanes at exit 155 as crews work to clear the scene. UHP Cpl. Chris Bishop said the road was damaged by the crash.

No other vehicles were involved. Details on the occupants’ injuries were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.