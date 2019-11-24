× Overnight structure fire in Ogden displaces residents

OGDEN — Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish an overnight residential fire in Ogden.

According to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department, teams were dispatched to a structure fire at 2029 Monroe Boulevard just after midnight. Witnesses reported seeing the fire start in the grass in the front yard. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire had spread to the front porch of the residence.

The fire was contained to the front of the home and the attic area. Residents exited the building before the fire department arrived, and there were no injuries reported.

Damage estimates are around $30,000, and three residents will be displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.