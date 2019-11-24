× Northern Utah death being treated as “suspicious” by authorities

NORTH PARK – Police are investigating what they’ve deemed a suspicious death that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the North Pointe Apartments just after 3:00 PM on report of an unconscious woman. Both EMS and paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

While the death is being treated as suspicious, authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community, according to a press release from the North Park Police Department.

The scene is being investigated by multiple units, including Logan City PD, Smithfield City PD, the Utah State Crime Lab and the Special Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.