Multiple storms will bring winter weather this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sunday will be the final day of fall temperatures before a number of storms bring winter weather to the Wasatch Front.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch through 4:00 PM on Tuesday in Northern Utah.

The first storm of the week will arrive Monday morning, and will bring up to seven inches of snow in the higher elevations, and one to two inches in the valleys. The storm is expected to impact morning commutes in Northern Utah, and make its way into Southern Utah by the end of the day.

A second storm will roll into the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, dropping temperatures sticking around through the weekend, impacting travel conditions for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

High temperatures for the week are not expected to get over the low 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s.