× Man killed in rollover on steep mountain road

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A man is dead after his pickup truck rolled down a steep mountain on Willard Peak Road Saturday morning.

According to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Jesse Cole Palmer of Pleasant View had slid off the road in a Ford F250 pickup and rolled about 200 feet down the mountain.

Officials are still investigating, but they believe he was attempting to turn around due to slick conditions when the truck went backward off the road. The truck rolled “violently” down the mountain, ejecting Palmer. He was declared dead at the scene.