× Utes beats Arizona for 10th win of the season

TUCSON, Ariz. — Utah running back Zack Moss rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown in Utah’s 35-7 win over Arizona on Saturday night. The seventh-ranked Utes improve to 10-1 and 7-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah can clinch the Pac-12 South title for the second year in a row with a win over Colorado.

Tight end Brant Kuithe had only two rushing attempts for the Utes, but they both went for touchdowns. His first one gave the Utes a 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter. Quarterback Tyler Huntley put the Utes up 14-0 with a touchdown pass to Demari Simpkins later in the 1st quarter. Huntley finished with 211 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Utah’s defense was outstanding, holding the Wildcats to just 61 rushing yards and 196 yards of total offense.