Three dead after rollover crash on I-15 in Millard Co.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Three people were killed after their pickup truck rolled on Interstate 15 in Millard County Friday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the Ford Ranger was traveling north at about 6 a.m. when the driver failed to navigate a gradual curve to the right, overcorrected and rolled near milepost 143 — about 10 miles south of Kanosh.

One passenger was ejected and died from her injuries. The driver and another passenger, despite wearing seat belts and remaining in the vehicle, also suffered fatal injuries.

UHP identified the driver as Candice Marie Young, 48, from Las Vegas. Her daughter, 13-year-old Angelina Smith, was the passenger ejected from the back seat. The front passenger who died was Celeste Drennan, 46, from Bountiful.