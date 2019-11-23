× Motorcyclist dies after rear-end collision with minivan

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A motorcycle rider died Saturday night after colliding with the back of a minivan on State Street.

According to Lt. Greg Carlson of South Salt Lake Police, a 48-year-old man was riding a motorcycle northbound behind a minivan just before 6:30 p.m.

A pedestrian crossed at a crosswalk with no signal near 3050 S., causing the minivan to brake hard to stop for the pedestrian. The biker couldn’t slow in time and hit the back of the minivan, suffering fatal injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet. Police do not suspect there was any impairment.

Police say the rider was a local from the Salt Lake area, but did not release his name pending notification of family members.