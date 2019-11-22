What talking mannequins are teaching Provo College students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These aren't your ordinary mannequins. No, these mannequins have hair, and they talk! They're used in the Nursing Program at Provo College, part of Eagle Gate College.

The mannequins help the students learn to deal with real-life situations and are just one of the things that sets the nursing program apart. Another thing: Eagle Gate and Provo College require no prerequisites and have no wait lists, unlike other nursing programs that can take years even to get in!

Eagle Gate's program is offered in a hybrid format with more than 80 percent of courses offered online. It's an accelerated program where you can earn your degree in as little as 36 months.

Your degree will prepare you to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam.

Registered nurses with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree (BSN) earn higher pay and have more career opportunities.

Eagle Gate's BS in Nursing degree is fully accredited by the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

