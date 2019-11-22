We learn the “bee breath” method of breathing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elizabeth Rose, a doula and yoga teacher, and Maria Savvenas, a Restore Your Core yoga teacher, joined us to demonstrate how to engage your core in a way that is safe, reflective, and strengthening.

They demonstrated the "bee breath". This is an excellent technique to pair sound with engaging your core. The breath is two-fold in that it reveals to you how you might be adding pressure and tension to your core strategy all day when you speak, and when the breath is one well, it can be relaxing and a great technique to down regulate the nervous systems.

These techniques can benefit anyone, but are amazing for prenatal and postpartum women.

3B Yoga is hosting the Comprehensive Core Women's Health Workshop on Saturday, November 23 from 2-4pm. You can learn more by going to: 3byogautah.com/workshops.