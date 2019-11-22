Vivint Arena evacuated after Jazz game due to suspicious package

Posted 10:28 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13PM, November 22, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — The Vivint Smart Home Arena was evacuated shortly after the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors Friday night.

According to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia, a suspicious shoebox was found under a table at a restaurant inside the arena at about 9:30 p.m. A bomb-sniffing K9 was brought to the package and “got a hit” on the box. Per protocol, the arena was evacuated and bomb technicians were brought in.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

