× Vivint Arena evacuated after Jazz game due to suspicious package

SALT LAKE CITY — The Vivint Smart Home Arena was evacuated shortly after the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors Friday night.

Asked to leave the @vivintarena after a Jazz victory when a bomb sniffing dog ‘sat’ by an unattended bag. Bomb squad on the way. — Kerri Cronk (@Kerricronk) November 23, 2019

According to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia, a suspicious shoebox was found under a table at a restaurant inside the arena at about 9:30 p.m. A bomb-sniffing K9 was brought to the package and “got a hit” on the box. Per protocol, the arena was evacuated and bomb technicians were brought in.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.