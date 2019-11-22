× Victim in fatal fall at Zion National Park identified

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Zion National Park has released the name of the young woman whose body was discovered Thursday.

Savannah McTague, 19, had been hiking on Angels Landing Wednesday afternoon when she disappeared.

She was reported missing around 5:30 by two colleagues who suspected that she had fallen.

“Zion Park Rangers immediately began a search and rescue operation. At first light on Thursday morning, McTague’s body was found beneath Angels Landing. The injuries sustained were consistent with a high elevation fall,” a news release from Zion National Park said.

McTague was a concession employee at Zion Lodge.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McTague family and friends,” wrote Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh in a news release. “Savannah was part of the Zion family. This fatality has been especially hard on Zion Lodge and park staff.”