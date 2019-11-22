Park City Mountain Resort opens for 2019-20 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah — Skiers are rejoicing on the first day of Park City Mountain Resort's winter season.

A combination of man-made and natural snow has piled up on PCMR's slopes, allowing the resort to open both of its base areas in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We can't wait to get on the mountain. It's been a long wait since last season, so, looks like a beautiful day as well, so can't wait," said John d'Carvalho.

John and his son, Charlie, arrived at the resort around 5 a.m. Friday to claim the first place in line for the Payday chairlift, which is set to start moving at 9 a.m.

"[My dad]'s pretty cool. He let me skip, so that's kind of cool," said Charlie, who was allowed to skip school for PCMR's opening day.

PCMR is celebrating its opening day with live music, hot chocolate and donuts for the first guests.

Visit parkcitymountain.com for more information.