Our Pets of the Week are hoping for new homes by Thanksgiving

Our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week were both rescued from a hoarding house. There were 36 dogs that were bred, and they were confiscated by animal control.

Now, they're ready for their new loving homes!

Winnie is a two-year-old shih tzu girl. Her ideal home would be with people who could take her for walks in the middle of the day -- she loves to be outside! A home with no small children would be best, and she may do well with other dogs that are small or very calm (big, excited dogs scare her). You'll need to be a little patient with her, as she came from a stressful situation and is adjusting to a new life on the outside!

Gertie is also a female, young adult shih tzu. She's seeking a family who can give her a lot of love, stability and reinforcement that she deserves. She bonded well with her foster, and will likely attach well with a single person or a couple. She cowers when she's first approached, but is very easy going with no behavioral issues. She loves going for walks and cuddling.

You can meet either dog by visiting: hearts4paws.org.