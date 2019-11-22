× Omaha Police and Fire bring smiles to pediatric hospital patients

OMAHA, Ne (KPTM) — The Omaha Police and Fire Department brought smiles to pediatric hospital patients on Thursday.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen went to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center to hand out gifts to children.

This is event is a part of an effort called Kids with Cops and Firefighters as a way for officers to provide support and kindness to children with serious medical issues, officials say.

“In this season of gratitude, Children’s extends its sincere thanks to OPD and OFD for how they serve our community and keep our city safe,” says Terry Patterson, Director of Family Resources at Children’s. “We’re grateful for their support of the courageous, inspiring children we serve.”