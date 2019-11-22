Leftover turkey can get old in hurry, but not if you make these tasty egg rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leftover turkey can get old in a hurry. But this fun twist on leftovers by Caytlin McCleery with Cayt's Meats and Meals, will make you want to double-up on the Thanksgiving dinner just so you'll have enough to make these tasty egg rolls.

Cayt says you can use anything leftover from your meal, you simply add the ingredients to an egg roll wrapper, roll it up and deep fry it!

Here are some of her ingredient suggestions:

Turkey

Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes

Gravy (for dipping)

Cranberry sauce (for dipping or inside)

Ham

Yams

Spoon about 3 tablespoons of your choice of ingredients into the egg roll wrapper. Brush with a little water on the edges and roll or fold up according to the directions on the back of the package of the egg roll wrappers. Place in hot oil and flip over as it browns. Watch carefully. Once the exterior is all nice and brown, remove from oil, and let it cool. I highly recommend dunking in a Thanksgiving style sauce such as the tasty Cranberry Jalapeno dip or turkey gravy.

Egg roll wrappers are most commonly found in the refrigerated section of the produce area at most grocery stores.

Use a thermometer to make sure oil is at about 350 degrees for frying. The egg rolls fry up in just a few minutes, and then are ready to enjoy! You can also use an air fryer if you prefer.

Get more great recipe ideas on Facebook: Cayt's Meats and Meals.