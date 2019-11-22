How you can send Christmas or birthday wishes with a song

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Songs for Humanity is just like sending a greeting card to wish Happy Birthday or Merry Christmas.

But, they're sent digitally, through email, Facebook Messenger, on Twitter or Instagram.

The best part... Songs for Humanity is making a difference for people in need by offering you a chance to make a difference! You see, 50 percent of every song purchased goes to the charity of your choice! They offer St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Joyful Heart Foundation, Feeding America, and the Human Rights Campaign.

The musical greeting cards are $3.29, and can be sent over and over again! There are songs to celebrate all major life events: birthdays, new babies, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas and more.

You can learn more at: songsforhumanity.com.