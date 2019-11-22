Driver dies after rear-ending semitrailer on I-15 in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died in a crash on I-15 in Salt Lake City late Thursday night.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, construction activity caused traffic to build in the southbound lanes of the freeway near 2100 S.

The driver of a yellow Honda Fit did not brake in time to avoid hitting the back of a semitrailer shortly before midnight.

"Always be scanning the road ahead of you. You never know what hazards might present themselves so just be alert and vigilant and just look down the road," said Lt. Danny Allen, UHP.

The crash forced troopers to close the southbound lanes of I-15 and route traffic to I-80 for several hours as they worked to investigate the crash and clear the scene.