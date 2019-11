× Booming Forward: Food insecurity during the holidays

With Thanksgiving next week and the rest of the holiday season upon us, it’s important to remember there are those around us who have no idea where their next meal will come from.

While we’re giving thanks and enjoying a wonderful meal with family and friends, many others are alone and hungry. Here in Utah, there are thousands of adults over 50 who live with food insecurity.

Check out this week’s Booming Forward to see how you can help.