We visited Freedom Elementary in Highland, a winning school in the 'Road To Success' program.

Road To Success is a free online reading program accessible to all Utah schools. The goal is to have 90 percent of children reading at or above grade level.

For the Halloween read-a-thon, Freedom Elementary read more than 221,000 minutes. So far this year, students have logged more than one million minutes!

If you'd like to learn more please visit: rtsutah.com.