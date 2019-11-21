Under a draft tax plan, one-third of Utahns would pay more

A significant tax cut for Utahns is the key sweetening ingredient in a sweeping tax plan that state lawmakers have been assembling in recent months, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

And while the most recent public version of the proposal does lessen the overall tax burden by about $80 million, nearly a third of individual tax filers would actually pay more, according to a legislative staff analysis.

Leaders of the reform push have been negotiating changes to the draft plan over the past couple weeks, and Rep. Robert Spendlove, a Sandy Republican and economist, says the tax analysis applies what he calls a “baseline scenario” that lawmakers will continue to refine.

