UINTA COUNTY, Utah—The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects involved in a Wednesday night burglary.

On November 20, a burglary was committed at the Air Gas business on Allegiance Drive in Evanston, Wyoming.

Security video shows three suspects entering the business and stealing several items. The suspects left the building in what is described as a dark-colored van.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 307-783-1000.