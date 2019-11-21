Today is ‘Children’s Grief Awareness Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sharing Place provides a safe and caring environment for grieving children, teens and their families. We invited Danielle Lankford, Development Director at The Sharing Place, on the show to talk about today being 'Children's Grief Awareness Day'.

November 21 is set aside to bring awareness about how support can make all the difference in the life of a grieving child. Before they graduated from high school, one out of every 20 kids will have a parent die. Others will lose siblings, grandparents, aunts or uncles and even friends.

The Sharing Place offers support groups for children ages 3-18 that are organized by age as well as by situation. Each family member is placed in a group that will best meet their individual needs.

Each group is led by a coordinator and a number of volunteers who have completed extensive training.

For more information please visit: thesharingplace.org.