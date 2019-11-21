Throw a meal together in minutes with Macey’s ‘Culinary Tours’ line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sarah Pettit demonstrated an easy meal put together entirely with fresh and pre-made products from Macey's. Here's what she used, and how she assembled it.

Culinary Tours Butter Chicken

• Cook Full Circle Market Jasmine Rice

• Cook and cube chicken breasts

• Pour sauce on top of chicken - Culinary Tours Butter Chicken Sauce

• Cream and tomatoes join sugar and spices for delightful Indian flavor

• Serve with Naan dippers and rice

• Dinner done!

Sarah told us more about Culinary Tours, which specializes in flavors from far to table. As they tout on their jars, "Taste the world without the trip."

With over 4,000 items, these brands stretch across the entire store from grocery and frozen to natural and organic.

There are a variety of products that use flavors from across the globe or across the road brought to your kitchen table:

o Sweet and Salty snacks

o Frozen appetizers, entrees and sides

o Desserts and frozen treats

o Condiments

o Salad dressings

o Cooking sauces

o Salsas and spicy sauces

o Cookies and crackers

o Pasta and sauces

o Jams, jellies and preserves

o Coffee and tea

o Cheese

o Dairy

o Candy

Macey's has 15 15 locations from Cache County to Utah County with two new locations in Highland and Olympus and a re-grand opening which is coming in Macey's Spanish Fork in December.

For more information please visit: maceys.com.