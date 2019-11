Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bethany Tracy, owner and head trainer at Wasatch Training Camp, showed us how she likes to get dogs out from under the table this Thanksgiving, or simply out from under your feet as you run around getting things done!

She accomplishes this by asking the dog to go to a designated "place," like their bed or crate. Watch the video to see how she implements the command!

