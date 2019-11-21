× Salt Lake City firefighters extinguish fire at vacant building

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned residential structure late Wednesday night.

The fire happened at 250 S 200 E around 11:30.

“As soon as we pulled out of the station we knew that it was a ripper so we could see the header from our station,” said John McNeill, a firefighter/engineer with Salt Lake City Fire Department. “As soon as we got here it was fully involved, the whole second floor, most of the first floor.”

Since the building was abandoned, firefighters chose to extinguish the fire in a “defensive” fashion, meaning firefighters did not enter the building.

McNeill said this was apparently not the first time the building had been on fire, as it was already boarded up.