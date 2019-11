× Multiple vehicle crash in Bluffdale closes lanes along Redwood Rd

BLUFFDALE—A rollover crash involving multiple vehicles has stopped north and southbound traffic along Redwood Rd near 14000 S.

According to VECC, two vehicles are on top of each other and stabilization is required and a helicopter for transportation is en route.

No reports on the conditions of those involved.

Commuters in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route.