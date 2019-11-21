Latter-day Saint church announces eight new missions in three continents
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created eight new missions on three continents.
“Changes to mission boundaries occur regularly based on the needs and demands of each area around the world. These new missions will be created from the division of existing missions,” a news release from the church said.
The new missions will open in July 2020 in the following areas:
Recife, Brazil
Yaounde, Cameroon
Guayaquil, Ecuador
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Beira, Mozambique
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Austin, Texas
Dallas, Texas
The new missions will open in July 2020, bringing the total number of Latter-day Saint mission locations to 407.