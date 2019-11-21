× Latter-day Saint church announces eight new missions in three continents

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created eight new missions on three continents.

“Changes to mission boundaries occur regularly based on the needs and demands of each area around the world. These new missions will be created from the division of existing missions,” a news release from the church said.

The new missions will open in July 2020 in the following areas:

Recife, Brazil

Yaounde, Cameroon

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Beira, Mozambique

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

The new missions will open in July 2020, bringing the total number of Latter-day Saint mission locations to 407.