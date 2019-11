× Hundreds without power in Salt Lake and Garfield counties

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 1,600 people are without electricity in the Panguitch area, and over 400 are without electricity in the Salt Lake County area Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power reports some of the Salt Lake-area outages are wind-related. The cause of the outage in Panguitch was not immediately known.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.