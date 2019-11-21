Be in your new home by Christmas 2019, in Lehi’s newest neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visited a new neighborhood by Oakwood Homes, where Robert Naylor gave us a tour of a beautiful model home.

Holbrook Farms in Lehi, is just west of I-15 and five minutes from Thanksgiving Point, Traverse Mountain, Silicon Slopes Tech Corridor and Front Runner.

There are ready-to-move-in homes in Holbrook Farms. You could be in your new home by Christmas!

And, the homes are located across the street from what will be a 40-acre city park. The community also borders the Jordan River with access to the Jordan River Parkway trail that spans more than 40 miles.

We got a tour of the Volante model home to see the home amenities that are available including:

- Large eat-in islands, open-concept living

- Extra-large windows bringing in lots of natural light

- Master bedroom retreats with tall ceilings, spa showers, walk-in closets, double sinks

- Homes accommodate 3 or 4 bedrooms

- Large lot size

- Low HOA fees ($20/ month)

- Some homes with 3-car garages

- One of the highest energy efficiency ratings in the industry

If you purchase your new home by November 30th, there's a special offer by Oakwood Homes: you could receive $4000 towards closing costs.

For more information, visit OakwoodHomesCO.com.