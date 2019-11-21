5 reasons Fall is one of your home’s favorite seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's something wonderful that happens in the Fall. Many of us start nesting in preparation of colder weather, and start craving the "cozy" side of life. And the experts say you should go crazy making your home as comfy as possible, whether that means literally or using color and patterns to add ambiance. Megan Hulse Bartholomew with Utah Style and Design magazine says Fall is your home's favorite season, and here are her reasons why:

1. BECAUSE LEAVES AREN'T THE ONLY THINGS CHANGING COLOR

You're considering venturing far from the safety of white walls. Congratulations! Let the season inspire your color choice. Something a little darker, richer and more daring should do the trick!

Berry hues are all the rage this season, from upholstery to kitchenware, which, by the way, is a great way to bring a new palette to your kitchen without revamping the whole wall situation.

2. BECAUSE IT`S PILE-ON-THE-PATTERN TIME

This season, layers are in and more is officially more. Mix daring florals with hybrid tribal patterns, mad plaids and bold graphics. You can start with a fearless favorite, then complement it with dissimilar, less dominant patterns.

Easy ways to bring the texture to your rooms include bold rugs, accent pillows and chic throws. These throws are all local!

3. BECAUSE VELVETS FEEL EVEN MORE FABULOUS IN FALL

Of course, we crush on velvet year-round, but this season, it seems extra chic. Rich, luxurious and available in endless colors, today's velvets range from deep pile to crushed, matte and more.

4. BECAUSE FALL FOLIAGE MAKES ARRANGEMENTS EVEN MORE SPECTACULAR

Conner Nesbit, owner of Leuca Floral in Logan, says that 'autumn's fruit and foliage create the perfect backdrop for fall's key flowers to stand out.' We couldn't agree more. Black sage and purple plum serve as backdrop for bold blooms like dahlias, carnations and zinnias.

Or, if foraged and texture-rich is more your speed, you can build a festive wreath from foliage in your own backyard. Natalite Bernhisel-Robinson's book 'Living Wreaths' has great tutorials.

5. BECAUSE IT MAKES SENSE TO CHANGE YOUR SCENTS

Say goodbye to Ocean breeze and rosy summer scents. Fall calls for fuller-bodied, earthier fragrances that last beyond a single whiff. Any of these should do the trick.

Palo Santo, O.C. Tanner: a Rich, musky sweet smell with notes of citrus and pine.

Leather Satchel, Alice Lane Home Collection: Smooth leather, heady vanilla, musky patchouli and orange peel in a stylish diffuser.

Redwood - Den, Glass House: Mossy fern, woodsy juniper and bracing eucalyptus set the stage for fall scents like clove bud, cedar and redwood.

Moroccan Amber, Ward & Child, The Garden Store: Amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope and bergamot are accented with a hint of eucalyptus.

