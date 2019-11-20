Winter furnace maintenance, care & efficient operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chances are you've fired up your furnace for the winter. But what should you be looking at to make sure your furnace will be running efficiently this winter?

Adam Mose, Director of HVAC for All Hours Plumbing, Heating & Air, joined us with answers to the top questions people are asking this time of year.

Do you know the first thing you should do if your heating goes out? Adam says always check in your furnace room to make sure the switch hasn't been turned off. Also, he recommends to check the batteries in your thermostat.

Do you know how often you should replace your filters? It may be sooner than you think. Adam says once a month is the golden rule. If you have dogs, cats or kids running in and out, it should be more often than that!

