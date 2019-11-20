We found the secret to cooking a perfect steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to cook the perfect steak? Big Budah found a way!

He visited with Spoons 'n Spice Chef Maudine Thomas who says the secret is cooking with Sous Vide to create very tender and flavorful food. The Swiss Diamond cookwear creates the perfect outer sear on meats without sticking. And you also need a Zwilling Henckels Pro 7' Chef Knife at $49.99 - that's an incredible value!

Maudine shared recipes using the Sous Vide.

Sous-Vide Rib Eye Steak

2 3/4' to 1' Thick Boneless Rib Eye Steaks (10 to 16 Oz each)

Fresh Ground Sea Salt

Ground Smoked Black Pepper

2 Thyme sprigs

2 Garlic cloves, minced

2 Rosemary sprigs (4' long)

2 Lemon Zest pieces (about 3' long and 1/2' wide)

2 Tbsp. Vegetable oil (if using a cast iron skillet to sear steaks)

2 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter (cut into small cubes and softened to room temperature.

Additional fresh herbs for garnish.

Preheat a pot of water fitted with a Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator set at 129 degrees Fahrenheit according to the manufacturer`s directions.

Season the steaks liberally with salt and pepper. Spread the minced garlic on one side of the steak. Place steak in a quart size vacuum-seal bag with the 1 thyme sprig, 1 rosemary sprig, and 1 piece of lemon zest. Also add enough Sous-Vide weights to keep the bag fully submerged during the cooking process. Vacuum seal the bag closed.

Cook the steaks for 2 hours, making sure it is completely submerged in the water. Remove the bag from the pot allow to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove steak from bag and pat dry with a paper towel while removing any garlic, rosemary, and thyme from steak.

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the vegetable oil over hight heat. Add the steaks and sear each side for 1 1/2 minute (medium rare,) or 1 minute for rare. Add butter to skillet and move steaks around for 10-15 seconds to absorb butter flavor. Remove steaks to a cutting board and slice. Plate and pour remaining pan juices over steaks. Garnish with chopped fresh herbs and flake sea salt. Serve immediately.

Steaks can be pre-prepared and refrigerated up to 24 hours prior to cooking. Remove steaks from the refrigerator before cooking to allow them to come to room temperature.

Sous-Vide Potatoes

1 1/2 Pounds Baby Red or Gold Potatoes

1 to 2 Tbsp. Chopped Fresh chives or parsley

2 Garlic Cloves, minced

1 tsp. Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. Black Pepper

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

Extra fresh chopped Herbs to garnish

Preheat a pot of water fitted with a Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator set at 194 degrees Fahrenheit according to the manufacturer`s directions.

Prep potatoes leaving whole any potatoes that are smaller than 3/4' in diameter. Halve or quarter larger potatoes into smaller pieces roughly 1' size.

Add potatoes, chives, garlic, salt, black pepper, and oil to a gallon size vacuum-seal bag. Mix together inside the closed bag to distribute the ingredients evenly. Add enough Sous-Vide weights to keep the bag fully submerged during the cooking process. Vacuum the bag to remove excess air and place into the hot water in the pot. Make sure the the bag is completely submerged in the water or the potatoes will not cook evenly.

Cook for 1 hour, and check for doneness by carefully removing the bag from the water, opening the top and sticking a fork in a potato. If it is tender all the way through, they are done. If not, reseal the bag and continue cooking for another 15 minutes.

When potatoes are done, remove bag from the water and turn off the circulator. Transfer potatoes to a serving dish and sprinkle some additional fresh chopped herbs and sea salt over the top to garnish. You can also drizzle the cooking oil over the plated potatoes for extra flavor.

Sous-Vide Parmesan Broccoli and Red Peppers

2 Cups Broccoli Florets, washed and well drained

1 Garlic Clove, peeled and minced

1/2 tsp. Sea Salt

1/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

1 Tbsp. Butter

1 Roasted Red Peppers, cut lengthwise into strips

1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese, grated

Preheat a pot of water fitted with a Sous-Vide Immersion Circulator set at 190 degrees Fahrenheit according to the manufacturer`s directions.

Season the broccoli and garlic with the salt and pepper and put into a gallon size resealable Vacuum Seal bag with the butter. Add enough Sous-Vide weights to keep the bag fully submerged during the cooking process.

Put the pepper strips into another small (quart/liter) cooking pouch and vacuum seal. Set aside.

Submerge the pouch of broccoli in the water oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Add the pouch of peppers to the water oven and continue to cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove both pouches, open and drain off any liquid. Put the vegetables into a warm serving bowl, top with the Parmesan cheese, toss, and enjoy.

Roasted Red Peppers - Quick and Easy

Bell Peppers or any other pepper of your choice

Foil lined large baking Sheet

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Place the oven rack on the top position about 4 inches under the broiler.

Cut the peppers in half and remove the stems, seeds and membranes.

Lay the peppers on a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down. Roast the red peppers for 15-20 minutes or until the skins are very dark and have collapsed. (There is no need to rotate or turn the peppers.) Once the skins are blackened remove the peppers from the oven.

Using hot pads, pull the foil off the pan and wrap around the peppers to steam for 5-10 minutes . When the peppers cool enough that they are comfortable to handle, peel the skins off and discard.

You can slice or dice the peppers in advance or store them in halves. Stored in the fridge in an airtight container they'll keep for up to about a week. If you store them covered in oil in the fridge they'll keep for at least 2 weeks. For longer storage you can freeze them in ziplock bags.

For more information please visit: spoonsnspice.com.