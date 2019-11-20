× Utah Amber Alert activated for missing 3-week-old girl

CLINTON, Utah — The Utah Amber Alert was activated Wednesday night for a missing baby girl.

The victim is Audrey Westfall, born October 27 of 2019. She weighs 10 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect is 25-year-old Taylor Cheylene Webb. She is Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be heading to Modesto, California, Nevada State or another place in Utah. Their means of transportation is unknown.

Webb has long, dark hair, possibly in a bun, and she wears glasses. Webb has tattoos on her collarbone area, showing the words “Inhale the Positive” on the right collarbone and “Exhale the Negative” on the left. She may be wearing a gray zip-up jacket, black yoga pants and black and white Aviva shoes.

According to Clinton Police, Webb took Audrey from her grandmother’s Clinton home. Webb is Audrey’s biological mother, but she doesn’t have custody of the infant girl. Audrey was taken from the home before 5:12 p.m., according to police.