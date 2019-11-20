Utah Amber Alert activated for missing 3-week-old girl

Posted 10:56 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30PM, November 20, 2019

CLINTON, Utah — The Utah Amber Alert   was activated Wednesday night for a missing baby girl.

The victim is Audrey Westfall,   born October 27 of 2019. She weighs 10 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect is 25-year-old Taylor Cheylene Webb.   She is  Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown  hair and blue eyes.

They may be heading to Modesto, California, Nevada  State or another place in Utah. Their means of transportation is unknown.

Webb has long, dark hair, possibly in a bun, and  she wears glasses.   Webb has tattoos on  her collarbone area,   showing the words “Inhale the Positive” on the  right collarbone and “Exhale the Negative” on the left. She may be wearing a gray zip-up jacket, black yoga pants and black and white Aviva shoes.

According to Clinton  Police, Webb took   Audrey from her grandmother’s Clinton home.   Webb is Audrey’s  biological mother, but she doesn’t have custody of the   infant girl.   Audrey was taken from the home  before  5:12 p.m., according to police.

