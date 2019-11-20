The Grand Theatre presents a Holiday Collection with three special shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Theatre, sponsored by Salt Lake Community College, is presenting a Holiday Collection this year; a season of three special holiday shows.

The shows will run select dates from November 30, 2019 to December 12, 2019.

Lark & Spur Christmas Concert

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Starting off the holiday season is Lark & Spur, a concert of traditional and modern carols. Lark & Spur is known for a warm acoustic sound, unique arrangements, and soaring vocals.

Amahl and the Night Visitors & A Christmas Carol

December 5-7, 2019

In partnership with the University of Utah School of Music and Salt Lake Symphony, two beloved operettas are back, Amahl and the Night Visitors and A Christmas Carol. Two distinct stories shared over one weekend, captures the holiday spirit and the power of community.

Christmas with Eclipse 6

Thursday, December 12, 2019

The acapella group Eclipse 6 is ready to bring it to you again with new music, traditional Christmas songs, and a few surprises that recurring audiences have come to expect.

The Holiday Collection package includes a ticket to all three special events.

Full Holiday Collection

$29-$42

SLCC Staff Package

$19-$27

South High/SLCC Alumni Package

$26-$37

Tickets for the Holiday Collection can be purchased through the box office at 801-957-3322.

You can find more information at: grandtheatrecompany.com.