Storm brings extra snow to Brian Head Resort ahead of opening day

BRIAN HEAD, Utah— Days before opening day at Brian Head Resort, a storm has brought several inches of snow to the Souther Utah ski resort.

The resort saw 8 to 10 inches of snow overnight, with even more snow coming down throughout the day, Wednesday. The storm is expected to bring between one to two feet of snow to the mountain.

As crews prepare for opening day Friday, snowfall in Southern Utah helped snowmakers cover the mountain.

Temperatures between zero and mid-twenty degrees are ideal conditions for snowmaking, with the help of the additional natural snow, the resort is prepared for Friday.

The slow-moving storm is making its way to Northern Utah where colder weather and possibly snow can be expected in some areas.