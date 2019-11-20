More snow inbound for higher elevations; flash flood watches still in effect

SALT LAKE CITY — Heavy precipitation is continuing to hit southern Utah Wednesday, and flash flood watches remain in effect through Wednesday night.
High-elevation areas such as Brian Head Resort have already received several inches of snow, and more is expected to fall as the storm continues into Thursday.
Winter weather advisories remain in effect for the Uinta Mountains, the Wasatch Plateau and southwestern Wyoming. The area from Evanston to Rock Springs is expected to receive one to three inches of snow.
As of Wednesday afternoon, New Harmony and Hurricane had each received more than 1.5 inches of rain, and St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Beaver each received more than an inch of rain.
More storm activity will move into northern Utah Wednesday night. Click here to check advisories, warnings and watches for your area.
BEAVER, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
CARBON, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
DAGGETT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
DUCHESNE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
EMERY, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
GARFIELD, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
GRAND, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
IRON, UT - FLASH FLOOD WATCH, WINTER STORM WARNING
JUAB, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
KANE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
MILLARD, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
PIUTE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
SAN JUAN, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
SANPETE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
SEVIER, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
SUMMIT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
UINTAH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
UTAH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WASATCH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WASHINGTON, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH
WAYNE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING
LINCOLN, WY - WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SUBLETTE, WY - SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT, WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY