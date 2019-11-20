More snow inbound for higher elevations; flash flood watches still in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Heavy precipitation is continuing to hit southern Utah Wednesday, and flash flood watches remain in effect through Wednesday night.

High-elevation areas such as Brian Head Resort have already received several inches of snow, and more is expected to fall as the storm continues into Thursday.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for the Uinta Mountains, the Wasatch Plateau and southwestern Wyoming. The area from Evanston to Rock Springs is expected to receive one to three inches of snow.

As of Wednesday afternoon, New Harmony and Hurricane had each received more than 1.5 inches of rain, and St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Beaver each received more than an inch of rain.

More storm activity will move into northern Utah Wednesday night. Click here to check advisories, warnings and watches for your area.

BEAVER, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

CARBON, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

DAGGETT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

DUCHESNE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

EMERY, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

GARFIELD, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

GRAND, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

IRON, UT - FLASH FLOOD WATCH, WINTER STORM WARNING

JUAB, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

KANE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

MILLARD, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

PIUTE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

SAN JUAN, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

SANPETE, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

SEVIER, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

SUMMIT, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

UINTAH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

UTAH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

WASATCH, UT - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

WASHINGTON, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING, FLASH FLOOD WATCH

WAYNE, UT - WINTER STORM WARNING

LINCOLN, WY - WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

SUBLETTE, WY - SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT, WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY