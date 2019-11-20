If you’re buying your own health insurance, here’s 4 ways to save money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are responsible for your own health insurance, there are some important dates and ways to save on your premium during open enrollment. We asked Heidi Castaneda from SelectHealth to weigh in.

Open Enrollment is here an individuals and families can enroll in a plan through December 15. You can go directly through SelectHealth, talk to an agent, or visit healthcare.gov. If you have ANY questions, the Individual Sales team at 855-442-0220 or visit selecthealth.org.

Heidi says premiums have stabilized for 2020, but those on individual plans have several options if they want to try and reduce their rate. They can:

• Learn more about and check eligibility for Advance Premium Tax Credits and Cost Share Reductions available through healthcare.gov.

• Seek assistance in Utah through the Association for Utah Community Health

(801-974-5522) and Take Care Utah (takecareutah.org).

• Consider changing your coverage and/or provider network. SelectHealth has a good selection of Bronze plans to choose from in Utah, and all plans include preventive care and the Wellness Rewards program.

• Consider the low premiums and potential tax savings of a Qualified High Deductible Health Plan

• Call SelectHealth's Individual Sales Team at 855-442-0220 to get help deciding what plan makes the most sense for your needs and your budget.

SelectHealth has some new benefits for 2020 that will help members live the healthiest lives possible:

• Increased Reimbursement for Gym Membership Program - Members are eligible to receive up to $240 per person, or $480 per family per year to use toward a gym membership at participating facilities. And these rewards are also now reimbursed monthly!

This benefit is included for all members enrolled in an Individual plan. Members can also take advantage of these features:

• Fitness Discounts

• Low gym membership rates through our sponsored fitness club network

• Free one-week trial membership

• More than 12,000 participating clubs nationally

Note: Eligible participants must be 18 years or older, create an online account at selecthealth.org, and complete the Johnson & Johnson online health assessment. The maximum reimbursement a family can receive per year is $480.

• Intermountain Connect Care

• Connect Care now has $0 out-of-pocket costs on most Individual plans. The cost is $49 before deductible for high deductible health plans.

• More Plans with First Dollar Coverage

• Choose from more first-dollar coverage options; this means you`ll only pay a copay (before deductible) for visits to primary, secondary, mental health, and urgent care providers.

• Preventive prescriptions covered before deductible on high-deductible health plans.

SelectHealth's Individual Sales team is ready to answer questions, and we'll be open late throughout open enrollment, up until the very last night!

Phone: 855-442-0220

Hours: Weekdays, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Special Hours, **FINAL DAY OF OPEN ENROLLMENT** 12/15: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.