Benji’s Bar-B-Que Shack shares 2 holiday recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Benji's Bar-b-Que Shack founder B.M. Stalling joined us with two recipes to share at a holiday gathering.

Benji's Brunswick Stew

12 oz Smoked Brisket

12 oz Smoked Pulled Pork

16 oz Benji`s Red Sauce

4 tbl of Benji Seasoning

5 red potatoes cubed

2 cans of sweet corn

2 cans of kidney beans

2 cans of stewed tomatoes

1 can of tomato sauce

Boil potatoes on medium/high heat for 15 minutes

Strain and rinse canned corn and beans. Combine stewed tomatoes, corn, beans, and tomato sauce. Stir in seasoning. Add in red sauce, brisket and pulled pork. Mix well. Place in stock pot or Dutch oven and cook for 1 hr on medium.

Mix and Enjoy!

Benji's Holiday Fruit Punch

64 oz pineapple juice

32 oz cranberry juice

32 oz grape juice

(1) 25oz bottle Perrier Sparkling Water

Juice of 3 oranges

Juice of 3 lemons

Juice of 2 limes

Juice of 1 grapefruit

2 kiwis (skinned and sliced)

1lb of fresh strawberries halves

8oz of cane sugar

Combine all juices and sugar. Add strawberries and kiwi. Pour Perrier over the top and stir.

Serve chilled.

Benji’s Bar-B-Que Shack is a 24 hour Georgia Style barbecue restaurant that offers a quick service deli, soul food-takeout, catering, delivery, a butcher shop and a pet supply store.not your "Average" retail store.

You can learn more about Benji's at: benjisbbqshackcom.