Benji’s Bar-B-Que Shack shares 2 holiday recipes

Benji's Bar-b-Que Shack founder B.M. Stalling joined us with two recipes to share at a holiday gathering.
Benji's Brunswick Stew
12 oz Smoked Brisket
12 oz Smoked Pulled Pork
16 oz Benji`s Red Sauce
4 tbl of Benji Seasoning
5 red potatoes cubed
2 cans of sweet corn
2 cans of kidney beans
2 cans of stewed tomatoes
1 can of tomato sauce
Boil potatoes on medium/high heat for 15 minutes
Strain and rinse canned corn and beans. Combine stewed tomatoes, corn, beans, and tomato sauce. Stir in seasoning. Add in red sauce, brisket and pulled pork. Mix well. Place in stock pot or Dutch oven and cook for 1 hr on medium.
Mix and Enjoy!
Benji's Holiday Fruit Punch
64 oz pineapple juice
32 oz cranberry juice
32 oz grape juice
(1) 25oz bottle Perrier Sparkling Water
Juice of 3 oranges
Juice of 3 lemons
Juice of 2 limes
Juice of 1 grapefruit
2 kiwis (skinned and sliced)
1lb of fresh strawberries halves
8oz of cane sugar
Combine all juices and sugar. Add strawberries and kiwi. Pour Perrier over the top and stir.
Serve chilled.
Benji’s Bar-B-Que Shack is a 24 hour Georgia Style barbecue restaurant that offers a quick service deli, soul food-takeout, catering, delivery, a butcher shop and a pet supply store.not your "Average" retail store.
You can learn more about Benji's at: benjisbbqshackcom.