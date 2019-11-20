A Thanksgiving meal means so much more to someone who is hungry or homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have three meals a day, you have a lot to be thankful for. If you have a job that pays the bills, and then some, if you sleep in a warm bed at night, you have much to be thankful for.

There are men, women and children who don't have that kind of certainty in their lives.

That's why a Thanksgiving meal from Salt Lake City Mission means so much more than just a meal to someone who is hungry or homeless.

It really is just the beginning.

It gives Salt Lake City Mission a chance to help them, provide vital services and offer real hope for a new life.

For just $1.98 you can provide a Thanksgiving meal to someone!

If you'd like to donate, please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.