× Zion National Park hosts poets, musicians and more to celebrate 100th birthday

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Zion National Park is celebrating their 100th birthday Tuesday.

St. George News reports Tuesday’s event marks 100 years since the signing of the founding documents to create the national park.

Local musicians and poets will perform at the park Tuesday, and there will also be an exclusive pre-screening of the new feature-length film “Zion Forever.”

“This new film resets the definition of traditional movies about national parks,” stated Mark Preiss, director of the Zion Forever Project.

Zion National Park was established as the state’s first national park on November 19, 1919 and now attracts more than 4 million visitors annually.

Tuesday’s celebration is free and open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m., however tickets are required and can be claimed online through the DSU box office website, or in person at 325 South and 700 East in St. George.

Visit St. George News for more on Tuesday’s events and the Zion Forever Project.